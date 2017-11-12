Hernandez brilliant finisher: Coach

London, Nov 12 (IANS) Newly-appointed West Ham United FC coach David Moyes heaped praise on his club's Mexican international striker Javier Hernandez and said he is a brilliant finisher.

"He's (Javier Hernandez) a top goalscorer, a brilliant finisher," the Scottish was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Moyes also said the former Manchester United player struggled at his previous club due to a lot of competition.

"It was difficult for him at United because I had Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck, Shinji Kagawa, so there was lots of competition," the former Manchester United coach said.

"But he'll be treated the same here -- if he's playing well and scoring, no problems. If he's not, it will be the same as the rest," Moyes added.

