Heritage museum: Ride back to inception of trains in Himalayas

The Baba Bhalku Rail Museum in Shimla has been acting as a window to the early days of one of the first mountainous rail routes of India, the picturesque Shimla-Kalka route. The technology of Himalayan route of heritage toy train, hasn't always been as advanced as today's but was state of the art at its inception. Baba Bhalku Rail Museum, features pieces of equipment and systems from as early as the late 19th century and early 20th century, when lanterns used to work as hand signals for the trains and livers had to be operated manually to change the tracks. The museum also has on display an interesting collection of cutlery and fine glassware, including wine glasses and vases. There are wall clocks made in England, some of the seals and labels worn by porters and other staff, steam locomotive headlights, brass lamps, lanterns and ticket punching machines. A rail liner used on the track and dated 1899 is among the oldest objects in the museum.