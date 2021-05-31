Heritage Buildings Won’t Be Touched in Central Vista Project: Govt

Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, 31 May, said that heritage, iconic, and cultural buildings will remain as they are, and none of these buildings will be touched during the construction work under the Central Vista project in the national capital.

While addressing the media, the Minister said that two projects are currently under implementation – the new Parliament building and the Central Vista Avenue.

"None of the historic, iconic and cultural buildings will be touched and a decision on these projects was taken before the pandemic. The total cost of the project is estimated around Rs 1,300 crore. We want to finish the new Parliament building by 2022 to mark 75 years of independence," Puri said.

Puri made this announcement after the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to halt construction work at Central Vista Avenue, which includes both sides of Rajpath where Republic Day celebration are held.

The Centre had argued in court that the petition was a "sheer abuse of the process of law", and yet another attempt to block the project.

The High Court said that there was no need for suspending construction work as "the labourers are staying at the site".

The new Parliament complex and buildings that are being built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project will have parking for at least 16,000 cars.

(With inputs from NDTV and IANS)

