WWE superstar Matt Hardy is in India, and he recalls the time when he teamed with Indian WWE star The Great Khali. He used to call him 'The Great Homie'. Matt Hardy in an exclusive interview to ANI said, "Great Khali and I teamed for a little while in late 2000s, like in 2007 and 2008. He would love to do Old Hardy Boys sign. I called him 'The Great Homie'."