Here's why KJo gets trolled again on social media!

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has become the latest victim of social media trolling. The filmmaker recently got trolled for sharing Akshay Kumar's picture to announce Parineeti Chopra's casting in 'Kesari'. Soon, the micro-blogging site Twitter started trolling the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' helmer for sharing the update, without Parineeti's picture. Following this, KJo was quick to apologise and re-announced Parineeti's casting, this time with the actress picture. He tweeted, "Ok guys that was meant to be an image of #KESARI whilst announcing the lead actress of the film! Clearly Twitter is quick to Jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented @ParineetiChopra as lead cast of #KESARI."Few days ago, Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay took the internet by storm by sharing his first look from the film. On a related note, directed by Anurag Singh, 'Kesari' is based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, 'The Battle of Saragarhi'.