Here's what Vaani Kapoor has to say about romancing Hrithik in Yash Raj's next!

'Befikre' actress Vaani Kapoor, who has been roped in opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next project, feels great to be a part of the film.While talking exclusively to ANI, Vaani opened up about the big project and said she has always looked up to work with "inspiring actor" Hrithik. Yash Raj Films had come up with the big announcement on the birth anniversary of late Yash Chopra, wherein it announced a new film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The 'Shuddh Desi Romance' actress turned muse for designer Payal Jain on day four of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018.