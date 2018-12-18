Here's the teaser of 'Daaru Wargi' from 'Cheat India'

After unveiling the gripping trailer of his film 'Cheat India', Emraan Hashmi has now dropped the teaser of a special track titled 'Daaru Wargi' from his movie. The 'Jannat' actor shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram account, captioning, "Here's a teaser of #DaaruWargi, T-H-E #party track for the season! In the #awesome company of @gururandhawa and my #CheatIndia co-star @shreyadhan13. The full track's out tomorrow." Emraan has collaborated with Guru Randhawa to create the special song for his forthcoming film. The party number is all set to be released on Wednesday. The music video features Emraan and Guru looking their stylish best and also gives a glimpse of debutante Shreya Dhanwanthary who looks smoking hot in a stunning dress. The trio are definitely setting the mood right with the teaser of the party anthem. Guru Randhawa is known for his hit songs like 'Ban Ja Rani', 'Lahore', 'Suit Suit' and 'Kaun Nachdi', among several others. The trailer of the social drama was released on December 12 and narrates the hard-hitting tale of India's education system. The trailer of the realistic drama unravels the corruption and malpractices in the education system. Focusing on the dark side of the system, it also brings to fore the issues that people have only seen in newspapers and on television. The film focuses on the issue of granting fake certificates to undeserving candidates in exchange of a bribe. The trailer also introduces the viewers to Emraan in a never-seen-before avatar. With parted hair and moustache, he plays the role of a middleman taking care of all the arrangements for the discrepancies in the system. Apart from Emraan, the film also features Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead role. Helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen, this is the second flick from Emraan's production house- Emraan Hashmi Films. 'Cheat India' is slated to hit the big screens on January 25.