Here's what Suarez, Messi told Neymar before PSG move

London [U.K], November 9 (ANI): Barcelona star striker Luis Suarez has revealed what he and his fellow teammate Lionel Messi said to Neymar when they learned that the Brazilian striker wanted to join the Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Suarez openly admitted that he and Messi had tried to convince Neymar to continue at Barcelona, but he was adamant to move to PSG.

Neymar had stunned the Barcelona during the summer when he decided to switch to the PSG for a whopping amount of 222 million Euros.

The five-year deal for the Brazilian smashed the previous record set when Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus for 89 million Euros in August 2016.

Talking about Neymar's departure before the start of this campaign, Suarez opened up about the conversation he and talisman Messi had with their third partner of the `MSN` trio.

Suarez said, "More than advice, [Messi and I] tried to do what would benefit the team.But we never said 'Don't go because you won't be happy."

"We said we didn't want him to go, but that he was free to do what he wanted. Because of the friendship we have, it was painful that he left,"the Mirror quoted Suarez, as saying.

Neymar has hit the ground running in France, while alsofiring on all cylinders for PSG in both the Champions League and Ligue 1.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are standing at the top of La Liga table after having won 10 of their first 11 games of the new season. (ANI)