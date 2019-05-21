Here's when Prabhas, Shraddha's 'Saaho' will release

The star cast of 'Saaho' unveiled the first look and announced release date of the film. The film, which stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, this year (Independence Day). The 'Ek Villain' actor announced the release date of the film by sharing the first look poster on her Instagram account. The poster features the Telugu superstar, who looks quite intense and captivating. The ultra cool sunglasses, black leather jacket, the actor's fierce look, and intriguing eyes are the highlights of the poster, which will surely leave the fans wanting for more. A hashtag #Saaho started trending minutes after the poster released. "This Independence Day, say Saaho with us. The biggest action movie ever made in India. Prabhas returns on 15th August 2019. Here is the first look poster," Shraddha captioned the post. On Monday, Prabhas made an interesting announcement about his upcoming film. The megastar took to his Instagram account and posted a short clip in which he asked his fans to get ready for a little surprise. Earlier, the makers had released 'Shades of Saaho Chapter 2' on the occasion of Shraddha's birthday (March 3). The video features glimpses of a power-packed action-filled world with amazing sound effects. The teaser begins with a lot of villains firing guns and a few seconds into the video, enters Prabhas, who fights against them without any weapons or guns. The video later introduces Shraddha, who looks fierce, intense and beautiful in a red outfit. Shraddha is shown to be reluctant on whether to shoot or not but soon lifts the gun and fires. Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Saaho', which also marks Shraddha's debut in the South Indian film industry. The movie is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and outside the country.