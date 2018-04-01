Here's what peoples have to say regarding fuel price hike

April 1, which is also known as April Fools' Day, people got hit by fuel price hike as Petrol price hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 a litre and diesel rates touched an all-time high of Rs 64.58 in New Delhi. People spoke in one voice that the continue price hike in fuel are affecting on their budget and it also increasing the price of vegetables. State-owned oil firms have been revising auto fuel prices daily since June last year, on Sunday raised petrol and diesel rates by 18 paise per litre each in Delhi, according to a price notification. Among South Asian nations, India has the highest retail prices of petrol and diesel as taxes account for half of the pump rates.