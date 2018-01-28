Here's what Palash Sen has to say on Prasoon Joshi's decision to skip JLF

Frontman of India's Rock/Pop band Euphoria Palash Sen on Saturday commented on Prasson Joshi's decision to pull out of Jaipur Literature Festival saying it is just to avoid any kind of mishaps. Palash Sen is in the national capital to perform at the Gaana Bollywood Music Project. Bollywood Music Project is back with two days of never-heard-before multi-genre, experimental Bollywood music to spoil you with choices after its super successful debut season, last year. Talking about the ongoing violence spread by Karni Sena against Deepika Padukone starrer 'Padmaavat', Palash requested everyone in the nation to "take it easy." Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairperson Prasoon Joshi was scheduled to address a session at Jaipur Literature Festival on Sunday. But Joshi decided to skip the event in the wake of repeated threats from Rajput Karni Sena. The Karni Sena has been violently protesting against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat'. It had gone on a rampage after the censor board cleared the film for release.