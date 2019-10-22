Here's what Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said after meeting PM

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning. He met the Prime Minister at his residence in New Delhi. PM Modi after the meeting with Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote:

"Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours."