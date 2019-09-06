Here's what IIT Bombay students say about Chandrayaan-2's Moon landing

Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander will begin its finals decent to pull off a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 6. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay students are very excited about the soft landing. Students in one word said that it's a moment of pride for the country and as well as for the countrymen. One of the IIT students Sanskriti Bhansali, said, "It's a moment of success not just for ISRO, India but also for the world. Giving the nature of the whole mission, it is first of its kind and this will also help space research throughout the world, we will definitely be able to collaborate with other countries over this." A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored lunar South Pole. The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on lunar surface is scheduled between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday, September 07, 2019. This will be followed by the Rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.