Here's How to Change Mobile Number in Your Ration Card

Ration card is considered to be an important document in India. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become even more significant part of lives for many citizens.

A large number of people have lost their livelihoods because of the pandemic and lockdowns imposed to contain it. Looking at the situation, the government has decided to distribute free ration.

Ration card holders can get the free ration. Therefore, it becomes very important to have an updated and valid ration card. It must be noted that your ration card should have your correct mobile number as it can be used for OTP verification.

In this article, we have provided information about how to change or register your mobile number in ration card.

How to Change Your Mobile Number in Ration Card

Every state has a different portal. In this article we have provided the steps to update mobile number in Delhi.

Visit the official website of National Food Security Portal, Delhi: nfs.delhi.gov.in

Click on 'Register/Change of Mobile No' under 'Citizen's Corner'

You will be directed to a new webpage

Enter Aadhaar number or NFS ID of the head of household

Key in ration card number

Enter the name of the head of household (as mentioned in ration card)

Enter the new mobile number

Click on save

Your latest mobile number will be updated/ registered in your ration card

