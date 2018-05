Here's how 'Avengers: Infinity War' is a game changer

Dread it. Run from it. 'Avengers: Infinity War' is still going to be on the rise. Bollywood's trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, "#AvengersInfinityWar continues its DREAM RUN... Mon biz is a SHOCKER... That too on 2000+ screens... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr. Total: ? 114.82 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: ? 147.21 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar." "#AvengersInfinityWar is a GAME-CHANGER... Like #Baahubali2 was in 2017... Will easily surpass *lifetime biz* of #TheJungleBook and emerge the HIGHEST GROSSING *Hollywood film* in India... #Avengers #InfinityWar," he added.