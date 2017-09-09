Here's how Akshay Kumar is marking his 'Gold'en jubilee

New Delhi [India], Sep 09 (ANI): Akshay Kumar is ringing in his 50th birthday today and to mark his golden jubilee, he treated his fans to a new poster of his upcoming Bollywood movie 'Gold.'

The excited birthday boy took to his Twitter handle and shared the official poster of the film, captioning it as, "Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here's the poster of a film close to my?"

The poster, which depicts an Olympic gold medal with a picture of the 'Rustom' actor on it, has a tagline that reads, "The dream that united a nation."

Mouni Roy, who is also a part of this film, took to her Instagram and also shared this new poster with a caption, "Here's presenting the first poster of Gold. So very Happy to be a part of this dreamteam & here s wishing Akshay Sir the happiest most prosperous journey ahead. Love & regards??#AkshayTurnsGold @akshaykumar"

The biopic, which is based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948, is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2018. (ANI)