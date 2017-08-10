Here's how Akshay Kumar manages to look ageless!

Well it's hard to believe that 'dashing' Akshay Kumar will turn 50 next month as even in his 40's he redefines fitness and manages to look ageless on screen. When quizzed about the same, the Khiladi Kumar said the secret lies in 'living a simple and happy life'. Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher were yesterday in the national capital as a part of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' promotions. The film, which highlights the issue of sanitation and open defecation in India, will hit theatres tomorrow.