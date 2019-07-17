Here's how Akshay Kumar is making some quick money

After showing off his impressive martial arts skills by nailing the Bottle Cap Challenge, actor Akshay Kumar has yet again left his fans amazed. The 'Boss' actor's wife Twinkle Khanna shared a video of him taking up a challenge in exchange for 100 pounds. In the video, Akshay can be seen hanging on a rod to make quick money. "Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) GoofingAround," Khanna captioned the video. Akshay recently became the only Indian to feature in Forbes' list of World's Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2019. On the work front, the 51-year-old actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', which features a stellar cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. The recently released teaser shows the 'incredible true story' of India's Mars Orbiter Mission by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Apart from the aofresaid movies, Akshay will also be seen in 'Housefull 4' and 'Good News'.