Say Her Name: Why Anti-Caste Activists are Using Hathras Rape Victim's Name to Seek Justice

The brutal gangrape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has left the country shocked. The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago, following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt.

Even as violent and gory details of the rape and murder went viral, the death has brought back memories of the brutal gangrape from 2012 in New Delhi. This particular case of violence, however, does not reflect just gender violence but caste-based gender violence perpetrated by the upper caste against women but violence against women from scheduled castes.

While many raised their voice against the selective outrage against the Hathras rape victim, anti-caste and Dalit gender activists have raised their voice against the attempt to pass it off as just another matter of gender violence. Even as critics attacked news channels for revealing the caste identity of the victim and the four accused upper-caste men, many have taken to social media to trend the victim's name to highlight her caste identity.

While some called out the selective outrage, others took to the microblogging site to collectively tweet "Say Her Name" followed by the victim's name.

It may be noted that revealing the name of a rape or sexual assault survivor or victim is name is illegal under the Indian Penal Code. This is done to protect the identity of the survivors/victim and their families.

