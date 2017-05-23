Who is Henry Onyekuru? Arsenal's 19-year-old Nigerian transfer target

Arsenal finished outside the top four for the first time under Arsene Wenger and there is no doubt that they need a lot of reinforcement if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next season. The Gunners are expected to make a number of signings over the summer and it comes as no surprise to see them linked to a relatively unknown talent in Henry Onyekuru.

Not a lot is known about the young Nigerian forward and while he might not be the signing the Arsenal fans are looking for, one thing that we have learnt over the last 20 years at Arsenal is that Wenger has an eye for spotting a special talent.

Over the years Wenger has given a chance and bought a number of unknown players and most of them have turned out to be stars today, most notably Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny and Robin Van Persie.

So if Arsenal end up signing Onyekuru, the Arsenal fans should not be too worried as he could become the next big thing at the Emirates Stadium. But who is Henry Onyekuru?

Check out Henry Onyekuru's goals, skills and assists for K.A.S. Eupen.

Onyekuru started his footballing career at the Aspire Academy before linking up with their partner club K.A.S. Eupen who currently play in the Belgium top division. Since joining them in 2015, he has been a revelation for them and has been among goals consistently. In his first season at the club, he scored six goals and had two assists and also helped them gain promotion to the Belgium top division.

While K.A.S. Eupen only managed to finish 13th this season, Onyekuru was one of the league's most lethal attackers. He finished the season as the top scorer with 22 goals and had nine assists to his name and also scored another two goals in the cup competition to take his tally to 24.

After an outstanding debut season in the Belgium league, Onyekuru had offers to join two of Belgium's top clubs in Brugge and Anderlecht but he turned them down. And now Arsenal are reportedly willing to meet his £6.8million release clause.

The interest in Onyekuru is a further indication that Wenger will be staying at Arsenal for another year at least and who knows, he could be the next Nigerian to make it big at Arsenal after Kanu.

