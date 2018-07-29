Henry Cavill tried to stay away from moustache controversy

Paris, July 29 (IANS) Actor Henry Cavill says he tried his best to stay out of the moustache controversy, and give his best to "Mission: Impossible Fallout" and "Justice League".

Cavill had finished shooting for "Justice League" when he grew a moustache for his role of August Walker in the sixth part of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. Then Zack Snyder had to drop out of "Justice League" and was replaced by Joss Whedon -- which led to reshooting of "Justice League".

His facial hair was digitally removed from "Justice League". It generated mixed response, with some criticising the move and some questioning the financial setback the film suffered with the move.

"What was in my mind? I tried to stay out of that because I had a moustache for a movie and I knew that shaving is not possible," Cavill told IANS here.

"I was about to go and sit in a helicopter with my hair for four weeks... Shaving moustache was not a way."

The actor said: "The reshoots came as a surprise for everyone. It was just one of the things when you think 'Okay cool. I committed to this, and I will do my best and I will complete this and do my best with everything else as well'. So, it was just about focusing on both of the projects."

Cavill is happy to be associated with the sixth part of the "Mission Impossible" franchise, which narrates the adventures of Ethan Hunt, essayed by Tom Cruise, on several missions to save the world.

"Mission: Impossible Fallout" -- a Paramount Pictures movie -- is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It released in India on July 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Cavill, popular as Superman from the "Man of Steel" franchise, is also excited about the second part of "Man of Steel" franchise.

"You can probably expect another Superman or 'Man of Steel' movie somewhere between 2019 -2025," he said without revealing anything about the plot.

--IANS

sug/rb/sed