Henri Strengthens to Hurricane, Heads for Long Island and Southern New England
Henri strengthens to hurricane and is headed for Long Island and southern New England. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings Issued.
#Henri has strengthened to a hurricane and is headed for Long Island and southern New England. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended eastward. Here are the 11 am EDT Key Messages. See https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for details. pic.twitter.com/lRb61AnHaj
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2021
