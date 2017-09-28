Hemsworth makes me laugh: Tom Hiddleston

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Tom Hiddleston says it is fun to work with Chris Hemsworth in "Thor" film franchise as he makes him laugh.

"Chris and I have been on this journey together for seven or eight years. It's very different from any working relationship I've ever had with another actor. We've been able to share the changes in our own lives over the years, and at the same time as playing two characters who are brothers," Hiddleston said in a statement.

"We know each other very well, and I think in a way that enhances everything about that relationship. We have a shorthand now. Sometimes, we don't have to discuss the dynamic. It's just there. It's there in an instant. I think he's a terrific actor. I've loved working with him on the 'Thor' films. It's fun and free, and he makes me laugh," he added.

"Thor" first came out in 2011 and introduced Hemsworth as the hammer-wielding Norse God. The second part "Thor: The Dark World" was released in 2013. Hemsworth will reprise the role for the third part "Thor: Ragnarok".

Marvel Studios's "Thor: Ragnarok" is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeff Goldblum among others. The movie will release in India on November 3.

