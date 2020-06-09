‘Need Help’: Rahul Gandhi Shares Journo’s Appeal Amid COVID-19

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 9 June, shared a video of a journalist who claimed that everyone in his household has tested positive for coronavirus, as he urged people to help him out.

"In the last 10 days, two people have died in my household, including my wife's father and now my mother-in-law. The body was kept for a long time, but no came to pick it up," the journalist, who identified himself as Ajay Jha, said in an emotional video.

For the millions of my sisters and brothers like Ajay, we share your pain. We will do everything to protect you.



We will overcome this together. #SpeakUpDelhi pic.twitter.com/gO6mWD1F5h



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2020

"For the millions of my sisters and brothers like Ajay, we share your pain. We will do everything to protect you. We will overcome this together," Gandhi wrote in his Twitter post while sharing the video, as he asked Delhi to 'speak up'.

Slamming the Delhi government on the availability of facilities and treatment amid the pandemic, Jha went on to say, "Everyone is putting the responsibility on each other. Kejriwal and other governments are saying that everything is available, but the truth is that nothing is available."

"My family and I are very troubled. I want people to help me and take us out of this. My daughters are aged 9 and 5. My wife has been devastated. I am trying to show courage but I don't know what will happen. I need help, I need treatment. I just hope people will listen, come forward and help us," he added.

Delhi has recorded close to 30,000 cases of coronavirus so far, falling behind only Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the tally. As many as 874 people have died in the national capital. The last few days have seen a daily rise of over 1,000 cases, with controversy also springing up about the availability of beds in the city's hospitals.

