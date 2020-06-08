'The Help' is Not an Ideal Watch During BLM Protests But Indians Need it Anyway

In Tate Taylor's film, The Help which released in 2011 to critical acclaim, we witness the relationship dynamics between a bunch of white privileged housewives and their African-American helps in Jackson, Mississippi.

The film is set in 1963, the year in which Civil Rights Movement had the glorious moment when 200,000 people of all races marched peacefully to Washington D.C. to advocate civil rights and job equality, and Martin Luther King stood on the steps of Lincoln Memorial and delivered his soul-stirring, and inspiring speech, 'I have a dream.'

Taylor, however, chooses not to show that moment.

His film begins with a prologue that introduces us to Eugenia "Skeeter" Phelan (Emma Stone), a white woman who is intent on writing a book filled with testimonials of African American maids on what it is like to work in white households in her hometown.

Her idea is to write the book from 'their perspective'. In the prologue, we don't see Skeeter, but we hear her interviewing Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis), a middle-aged black woman, who works as a house help. We hear Skeeter asking Aibileen if she knew that she would become a house help when she grows up to which Aibileen replies that she did because her mother was a help too, and her grandmother was a house slave.

After this, Skeeter asks, 'did you ever dream about becoming something else?' to which Aibileeen replies with many happy nods. But, Skeeter quickly moves on to the next question instead of asking her what her dream was because 'The Help' is not about Aibileen's dreams.

Although the film is almost a decade old, it recently garnered a lot of attention, after it became the top viewed movie on the online streaming platform, Netflix (US) on Thursday amid Black Lives Matter protests that stirred across the United States, in the wake of George Floyd's death. This untimely resurrection of the film on Netflix movie gallery has been criticized by many Black writers and critics, who are of the opinion, that a film which was directed by a white man and is based on a book written by a white woman, should not be used as a resource to educate oneself about racism because it suffers from white saviour complex.

Needless to say, their observations are very apt.

The film predominantly tells the story of Skeeter, the social misfit, who chose college education over marriage and procreation and harbours the ambition of becoming a 'serious' journalist and novelist. After she returns from college and sees her parochial, racist friends discriminate against their house helps, insult them and demean them, she jumps at the opportunity of writing a story from the perspective of the house helps.

She initially coaxes Aibileen to agree to give her an interview. Minny (Octavia Spencer), who is Aibileen's feisty friend, and also a maid, soon follows suit. After these two women, many maids eventually come forward to share their stories. The book that Skeeter writes becomes a sensation upon its release and Skeeter bags a big job at a publishing house in New York. The End.

Speckled in between this main thread of the narrative focussing on Skeeter are stories of Aibileen's son's death, Minny's struggle with domestic violence, Yule May's fight to send her bright and beautiful boys to college, but we never see those stories play out.

They are just touch-and-go, in Taylor's world of whitewashed buildings, lined with picket fences, and manicured lawns, where during charity galas and parties, 'the help' stand on the sideline. Throughout the movie, women of colour are mostly in the background, polishing silver, cooking, taking care of the homes and children of the white women, whose demeaning comments they swallow in silence (with one exception of Minny).

The film, in fact, is so blatant in propelling the idea of white saviours, that instead of Luther King's speech, what we see are snippets of John F Kennedy's funeral as Skeeter's entire family gather around the TV set to watch the procession. Aibileen also hangs Kennedy's photo, next to the picture of her dead son to commemorate his death because this film is all about white allies, not about black people, their struggles and hopes.

Another reason why this film is an unsuitable resource for understanding racism, especially in the context of ongoing protests, is because it selectively addresses the death of Medgar Evers.

