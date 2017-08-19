Will help Neymar become best in the world, says PSG coach Emery

Paris, Aug 19 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery said new signing Neymar has the potential to become the best footballer in the world and he will help him in the quest.

"Neymar is a great player, one of the best in the world. However, he is normal with the others in the dressing room and when he works," Emery was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Friday.

"All of the other players are great and they are happy that a player like Neymar is at PSG. That is something we all wanted."

The Spaniard, who was speaking at Paris Saint-Germain's training base at the Camp des Loges ahead of Sunday's match against Toulouse FC, said the 25-year-old can realise his ambitions at the former French Ligue 1 champions.

"We want to develop along with Neymar and to help him to become the best player in the world," said the Basque tactician. "We will work towards that for him and he will work towards that for us. Together, we will become an even greater team.

"Neymar adds something extra. He gives us pace, he links up well, his final pass and an ability to play at speed. He also gives us greater qualities, individual and collective, in attack and the creation of opportunities," Emery said.

"In his first match (3-0 win away at EA Guingamp last week), Neymar responded by giving us what we wanted from him. Tactically, he is capable of doing a lot of things in attack but also in defence over 90 minutes. He is capable of everything and is in beautiful physical condition."

Besides Neymar, Emery said summer signings Dani Alves and Yuri Berchiche -- particularly the Brazilian right-back -- have also improved his group from last season in certain areas.

"Neymar is one more player in this squad. We want to take advantage of having him in this team and possessing his quality. He gives a lot to the side individually but what counts for me is the whole squad," the former Sevilla coach said.

"Neymar, Dani and Yuri are three very important signings. It is true that Dani has the experience and mentality of a winner. He has won a lot in the game, he is still a top player and we want him to continue to create a great team spirit among his teammates in order to continue to grow collectively," he added.

"If that happens, we are closer to a mentality that will enable us to win everything."

--IANS

dm/ajb/bg