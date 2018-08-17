Help flood-affected Kerela, urges Indian film fraternity

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) As Kerala faces one of its worst-ever calamities due to torrential rain and floods, claiming at least 114 lives, film celebrities from across India have urged people to come forward and help people in the state.

From Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and Abhishek Bachchan to southern film personalities like Dulquer Salmaan, Resul Pookutty and Siddharth -- the celebrities have not just shared helpline numbers, but have encouraged the citizens and the government to provide as much aid as possible.

Varun Dhawan: The situation in Kerela is quite bad with the floods. The state needs national media attention as well as well as resources from the central government, as well as support from Indian citizens. It is heartbreaking to see the people suffering there.

Anushka Sharma: The devastation caused in Kerala by the floods is gut-wrenching. Whatever we can do, we must. Kerala Floods.

Abhishek Bachchan: Tragic to see what is happening in Kerala floods please help in whatever way you can. Pray for Kerala.

Dulquer Salmaan: Urging and requesting the national media to focus and draw attention to Kerala floods! Each day is looking more grim for millions.

Bhumi Pednekar: This is horrifying. Just constantly praying for people to be okay. Must unite to help.

Shraddha Kapoor: Praying for everyone affected by the Kerala Floods. The state really needs our help and every donation, no matter how big or small, will count. Here are some details of how to donate to Chief Minister Of Kerala's distress relief fund and other helpline numbers.

Siddharth: I dare you. I beg of you! What do I have to do to make you read and share this? I did the Kerala Donation Challenge. It was awesome! Will you? Please?

Resul Pookutty: Do you all have any idea the extend of Kerala floods still it is not a national calamity! My Keralites we have to deal with this on our own! Jai Hind!

Meghna Gulzar: Every bit counts. Every wish and prayer, more.

Rahul Bose: Have spoken to a few friends and colleagues in Kerala. It is worse than any of us think. If you wish to donate now is the time. Now. Thank you. Kerala floods

Karthi: Just met the honourable Chief Minister of Kerala. I understand the state needs more funds than relief material. Please donate generously to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Kerala floods.

Vicky Kaushal: No contribution will be too little and none too much. Kerala floods.

Suniel Shetty: Saluting the strength of the people of Kerala fighting the fury of nature ...praying the situation improves and you all remain safe. Kerala floods.

Harish Kalyan: Pray for Kerala floods. We all are with you.

--IANS

