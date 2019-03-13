'Hellboy' to release in India in April

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Superhero film "Hellboy" will release in India on April 12.

PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment will bring the film to India, read a statement.

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, "Hellboy" follows the powerful demon Anung Un Rama (aka Hellboy) as he fights monsters and other demonic creatures while working for the government's secret Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence.

The reboot is directed by Neil Marshall and stars David Harbour in the lead role. "Hellboy" also stars Daniel Dae Kim and Sasha Lane.

