Hegarty killed in accident at Macao Motorcycle GP

Macao, Nov 18 (IANS) British rider Daniel Hegarty was on Saturday killed in an accident at the Macao Motorcycle Grand Prix here.

He crashed at Fisherman's Bend on lap six of the race and lost consciousness after hitting the barriers on the outside of the circuit and losing his crash helmet, reports Xinhua news agency.

The race organiser stopped the race by raising red flags and sent Hegarty to hospital immediately by an ambulance.

However, a statement issued by the race organiser confirmed that he died en route to the hospital.

The statement said: "Daniel's family and team have been contacted, and the Committee will ensure every assistance is extended to them. The Macao Grand Prix Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel."

The 31-year-old British rider was taking part in his second Macao Motorcycle Grand Prix. Last year he finished 16th.

--IANS

pur/dg