Heena peaking a the right time: Anjali

Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) Lauding pistol shooter Heena Sidhu for her consistency, former world number one in 10m air rifle Anjali Bhagwat on Wednesday said she was peaking at the right time for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"She is performing brilliantly, it's a great performance. Winning the Commonwealth Championship along with the World Cup final is a great performance. She is among the top ten in the world. She's showing her consistency.

"She is peaking at the right time. She is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games. She is number one in India currently and among the world's top," Anjali said on the sidelines of an announcement media conference for a national sports award.

Heena won her second international gold in two weeks, clinching the women's 10 metre Air Pistol event at the ongoing Commonwealth Shooting Championship in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Last week, Heena had partnered Jitu Rai to win the gold in the Mixed Team Air Pistol event at the World Cup Finals in New Delhi.

Two-time Olympian Anjali became the world number one in 10m Air Rifle in 2002.

She is the only Indian to win the ISSF Champions' Trophy in Air Rifle Men & Women mixed event at Munich in 2002.

Anjali bagged 12 gold and 4 silver medals in the Commonwealth Games.

