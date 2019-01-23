Heavy snowfall occurs in J and K and Himachal Pradesh

January continues to be white in the hills of North India as the spell of snow hit various regions. Heavy to very heavy snowfall is expected across Jammu and Kashmir (J and K) and Himachal Pradesh in the coming days. Whereas, Uttarakhand also in line to get wet weather. The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of several vital road-links including Mughal road in Rajouri. The clearance work of snow is underway at the hilly areas. Pir Panjal mountain range received heavy snowfall in its higher regions. Rajouri district of the mountain range turned pristine, white owing to the fresh snowfall. A fall in temperature has been noticed after snowfall at various places. Tourists and locals enjoyed at Dalhousie in Shimla during winter season. In past 24 hours, temperature in most parts of Himachal Pradesh has gone to Sub-Zero. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded-11.0 degree celsius, which is the lowest temperature in the state.