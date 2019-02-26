Heavy shelling, firing along LoC as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. This comes hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF) bombed a huge Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan's Balakot, across LoC, killing a large number of terrorists. The sectors targeted include Krishna Gati, Balakote, Khari Karmara, Mankote, Tarkundi in Poonch district, Kalal, Baba Khori, Kalsian, Laam and Jhangar areas in Rajouri and Pallanwala and Laleali in Jammu. The Pakistan army has resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on seven of the last eight days. Last year in 2018 the highest number of ceasefire violations took place. Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14 and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along LoC and the international border are living under constant fear.