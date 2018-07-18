Heavy rains wreak havoc in parts of India

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of India including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Diu throwing normal life out of gear. Instances of landslides due to heavy rain were reported from Barkot and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. National Highway 3 was blocked after a part of road was washed away in flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. Vehicles were stranded following the blockade. The flash flood was triggered by incessant rain in the state. In Junagadh, water had started flowing over number of local roads connecting other villages. Houses at numbers of places were flooded with water. Gir Somnath district has been affected badly, along with Junagadh, Amreli, Jamnagar and Rajkot.