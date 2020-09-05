Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in many areas.

Waterlogging was reported near Teen Murti area, and South Avenue among others.



Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas the national capital and other northern parts on Saturday evening.

"Thunderstorm with wind speed 20-40 KMPH and moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bharatpur, Agra, Palwal, Faridabad, Gohana, Ghaziabad, Noida, Garmukteshar, Bulandshahar, Khair, Siyana and many places of entire Delhi," IMD had tweeted. (ANI)



