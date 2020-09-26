Heavy rains lash Telangana; more rains likely in northeast

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana on Saturday resulting in massive flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, even as the weatherman predicted more rainfall in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya in the coming days.

In Telangana, water stagnation was witnessed at several low-lying areas due to overflowing of tanks and canals, according to reports.

“Telangana witnessed heavy rainfall at several parts of the state. Massive falling of trees and electric poles led to disruption in transport services in some areas,” a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The national capital witnessed cloudy weather. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.3 degrees and the minimum at 24.3 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level in the city ranged from 44 per cent to 88 per cent, the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its air quality in the 'moderate' category, while a government forecasting agency predicted that it will turn 'poor' by Monday.

According to the IMD, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Meghalaya during the next 24 hours. It also said Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh might witness more rainfall.

“Thunderstorm with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Mahandipur Balaji, Nagar, Deeg, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Loharu and Sadulpur in Rajasthan along with a few places in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” it said.

“Enhanced rainfall activity is predicted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya,” it said.

The IMD, in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin, said that conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from western Rajasthan and adjoining areas around September 28.

PTI TEAM SRY