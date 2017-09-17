Heavy rains lash Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) Heavy rains lashed coastal and northern Karnataka, with rainfall in some districts measuring as high as 118 mm as of Sunday morning, officials said.

"Moderate to heavy rains were witnessed across the state starting Saturday night. Districts in northern Karnataka received a maximum rainfall of 118.4 mm as recorded on Sunday," an official from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) told IANS.

According to some reports, a woman and her daughter were washed away in a swollen canal at Kushtagi in Koppal district, around 400 km from Bengaluru, due to the heavy rains during the weekend.

Heavy rains in districts like Chitradurga, Davanagare and other drought-hit parts of the state have brought some relief to over two lakh people.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely to continue in the coastal Karnataka districts for the next few days.

