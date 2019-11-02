Heavy rains in Kerela and Karnataka as Cyclone Maha intensifies

Cyclone Maha, the fourth cyclone this year in the Arabian Sea, is set to intensify further into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department said. Some parts of Kerala, coastal Karnataka and southern part of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfalls" in the next 24 hours, IMD warned. An Orange alert has already been issued in four districts of Kerala —Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode.