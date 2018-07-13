Heavy rains continue to gear down daily lives

Heavy downpour lashed Gujarat and Kashmir Valley and parts of Punjab. Rain splashed Ludhiana and made commuting difficult for locals. The water level on roads rose to knee length levels, making it difficult for the locals to abide by the regular chores. Chandigarh also witnessed light showers. Downpour, which has been continuing from the past week, lashed Surat and created flood-like situation in the state. Vehicles nearly drowned in water and brought daily life to a standstill as water clogged the roads. Kashmir Valley also got splashed with heavy showers of monsoon. IMD had earlier predicted rains in north-west regions of India.