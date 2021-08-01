Heavy rains bring down mercury in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday bringing the mercury down, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded 28.2 mm rainfall, while the Ridge station registered 126.8 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, officials said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, they said.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rains on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday will be settled at 29 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday, Monday and Friday, and yellow alerts for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Sunday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 pm at 85.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT SNE