Heavy rainfall leads to water-logging in several parts of Kanpur

Heavy downpour led to massive water-logging in several parts of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur today. While speaking to ANI, a local said, "Our locality is inundated due to water-logging. The situation is creating problems for our children to go to their schools." Several parts of Kanpur are deluged in water, making it more difficult for the school students and the general public to move out of their house. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains showers accompanied with thunderstorm for the next four days in the city.