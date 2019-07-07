Heavy rainfall leads to water-logging in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Heavy rains battered Uttarakhand's Haldwani. Water-logging has been reported in the area. The situation has caused inconvenience to commuters in Haldwani. According to the locals, the authorities are not paying attention to the situation. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains are expected to continue in the coming days. While speaking to ANI, the official said, "The municipal corporation is trying to solve the problem of water logging in the area."