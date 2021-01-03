Heavy rainfall intensifies cold spell in Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 03 (ANI): The national capital received a spell of heavy rainfall on January 03. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm and light to moderate rainfall over parts of Delhi and Haryana for today. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall occurred over various parts of Delhi. IMD had also predicted wet spell over Northwest and adjoining Central India during Jan 03 to Jan 06, 2021 and abatement of cold wave and cold day conditions in Northwest India from January 03.