Heavy rain expected in Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan today

New Delhi, Sep 05: The India Meteorological Department said in its Saturday morning bulletin that heavy rain is likely in some parts of Uttarakhand and parts of east Rajasthan on September 5 and 6. There is also likelihood of heavy rain with thunderstorm activity in some parts of peninsular India for the next 4 to 5 days.

The monsoon, trough the line of low pressure, lies north of its normal position (Ganganagar to Bay of Bengal). A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Rajasthan and another over northwest Madhya Pradesh. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, heavy rain in some places accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand on September 5 and 6 and east Rajasthan on September 5.

The IMD also said that heavy rain in isolated places is also likely over Bihar and Odisha during September 6 to 9; Chhattisgarh on September 7 to 9 and Vidarbha on September 8 and 9.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka and north Kerala coasts. This circulation is likely to meander over the same region during the next 3-4 days. Under its influence, widespread rain with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm is likely over Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.

On Friday, the IMD said below normal rains are likely in most parts of the country except over north-eastern states, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala between September 10 and 16. Development of features for monsoon withdrawal from western parts Rajasthan is likely during the same week.

