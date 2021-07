Reuters

There was no music and no dancing on Greece's famed party island Mykonos on Sunday as new rules to contain the spread of COVID-19 pushed tourists to cancel holidays and left business owners fuming. Mykonos is one of its most popular destinations, attracting more than a million visitors each summer, among them Hollywood stars, models and world-famous athletes. "They decide to destroy the economy of the island at the most critical time of the year," said Iraklis Zisimopoulos, head of a business owners' association who owns two hotels, two restaurants and four bars on the island.