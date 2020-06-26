Heavy rain in Bengaluru leads to collapse of retaining wall along Vrishabhavathi river

Persistent rain in Bengaluru on Thursday resulted in the collapse of a retaining wall of the Vrishabhavathi river along the Mysore Road near Mylasandra.

However, this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred.

Deccan Herald (DH) reported that even though most of the city only received moderate rainfall, parts of north and west Bengaluru were inundated.

DH quoted Jayaram, Executive Engineer, RR Nagar zone as saying that a portion of the wall of around 130-140 metre in length was washed away and the authorities have stopped flow of traffic in that stretch of the Mysore Road. Further, sacks have been kept in place of the wall until a new wall is built. He however, said there was no waterlogging in the area due to collapse of the wall.

The paper also reported that Kengeri, which is in the vicinity of the wall collapse spot, received rainfall measuring 94 mm. This was reported to be much more than the rest of the city. While the Kempegowda International Airport received 70 mm of rainfall, nearby areas like Nayandahalli and Vijaynagar received 78 mm and 64 mm of rainfall respectively.

Areas which received moderate rainfall include Hebbal, Nagavara and Jayanagar.

The New Indian Express (TNIE) quoted a local resident as saying that the walls along the river valley are weak and not well maintained by the authorities and every time it rains heavily, the wall collapses.

There were reports of fallen trees and interrupted power supply across the city. DH report said that at least eight trees were uprooted in Jayanagar and in areas like Vidyapeetha, Channasandra and Nayandahall.

TNIE reported that the wall had collapsed around 5:30 in the evening and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has informed the National Highway Authority of India about the incident.

The report quoted an official as saying that there was no flooding as the water level was 10 feet below the road level.