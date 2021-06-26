Heavy Downpour, Strong Winds In Delhi Bring Respite From Heat

The national capital on Saturday saw light rain in some parts accompanied by a storm bringing some respite from the sultry weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light to moderate intensity rain over isolated places of north and south-west Delhi, besides adjoining areas, with a wind speed of 20-40 km/hr.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Matanhail and adjoining areas (Haryana) during next 2 hours (sic),” it said.

In another tweet, it said: “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of South-Delhi, East-Delhi, Nuh, Tizara, Rewari, Faridabad (Haryana), Noida, Greater-Noida, Indirapuram (U.P.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours (sic).”

The weather body on Saturday said the monsoon is unlikely to progress to Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab for nearly two weeks and is also likely to enter a “break spell” from June 29 onwards. Heavy rain will be confined to northeast India while rainfall will be subdued in the rest of the country at least till around July 5, it added.

