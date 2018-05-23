Heat wave continues to grip in parts of India

Heat wave has taken a grip over different parts of India. The temperature is expected to hit high as 45 degree Celsius in some parts of the states. Scientist of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kuldeep Srivastava said, "Heat wave condition to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for next 4-5 days, temperature will be above 45 degrees. Parts of Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and UP will experience dust storm on May 24." In Allahabad, the temperature is expected to hit mercury as high as 45 degree Celsius. Due to heat wave conditions, people are suffering from many difficulties.