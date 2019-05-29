Heat wave conditions likely to intensify in coming days in North India: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Deputy Director General BP Yadav on Wednesday informed that IMD is experiencing the first heat wave spell n the northern belt. He also informed that Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh the heat wave condition will intensifies in coming 3-4 days. "We are experiencing the first heat wave spell in the northern belt. Heat wave conditions might become severe in the coming 3-4 days in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. No thunderstorm or rain shower is expected," said Yadav.