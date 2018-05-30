Heat takes toll on river Ganges, dry patches of sand appear in stretches of river

Sun-filled days and scorching heat is not only affecting living beings in country but national river Ganges is also facing the rage of intensifying heat. Patches of sand are visible in long stretches of Ganges in midstream as the water is drying up. This has raised concern among environmentalists, zoologists, and Ganges activists who feel if the situation continues for long then it may lead to serious threat to flora and fauna of the national river. River Ganges is also dealing with cleanliness issues for many years. Ganges River is the holiest river in India and is connected to Hindu mythology. It is considered as the sacred river worshiped by many people