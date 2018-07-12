It is 'heart-piercing' to see India, PM Modi attending G20: Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President

Ahead of General Elections in Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said that he feels disheartened when he sees India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending G20. "It pierces my heart when I see India and Prime Minister attending G20 and we just watch it. We should grab the opportunity and with free and fair elections", said Shehbaz Sharif during a press conference in Lahore.